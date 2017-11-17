First round of Lima leaf pickup completed Friday

LIMA — The City of Lima Streets Department completed its first round of leaf pickup Friday, with a second round expected to begin immediately after Thanksgiving.

Residents of all wards are asked to rake and pile leaves in the curb lawn. Leaves are not to be piled in the streets. Please attempt to keep rocks, limbs, grass clippings and other debris out of these piles.

If residents have a small amount of leaves, bag them and place them out with the trash.

Large amounts of tree and leaf debris can be transported to the Lima compost facility, 1227 E. Hanthorn Road. Residents are required to bring their water bill to gain access to the facility.