Police calls

LIMA POLICE

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — Police received a report Thursday regarding an alleged assault.

500 block of Marian Avenue, Lima — An alleged assault was reported to police Thursday evening.

North West Street at West Northern Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated by police late Thursday.

600 block of South West Street, Lima — An alleged assault was reported to police on Thursday.

800 block of North Main Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Thursday night.

600 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — An alleged domestic violence incident in progress was reported to police late Thursday.

1500 block of St. Johns Road, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated early Friday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

6200 block of Sugar Creek Road, Lima — A complainant told deputies on Thursday that he found two golf carts on his property that were later found to be stolen.

2900 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A female caller told deputies Thursday that an unknown subject had forced their way into her residence.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.