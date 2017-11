LIMA — Westside United Methodist Church is hosting a free community breakfast with Santa Claus from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Westside United Methodist Church, 604 Gloria Drive, Lima.

The public is welcome to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

