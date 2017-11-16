JSMC gets over $2 billion in additional defense funding

LIMA — The Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act has passed the U.S. Senate and will now go to the president for signature.

The NDAA includes over $1.6 billion in funding to upgrade the Abrams tank at Lima’s Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, including cutting edge survivability equipment, according to Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, along with $622 million to complete the fourth Stryker brigade, providing survivability and mobility improvements.

“The funding provided in the NDAA will allow JSMC to increase the rate of production of the newest Abrams tank and make needed upgrades to Stryker vehicles,” Portman said. “The work done at JSMC boosts Lima’s economy — and provides critical national security assets that strengthen our military resolve.”

The funding was also applauded by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who had requested that the Senate Armed Services Committee include funding for these programs, according to a release from his office.

“The work done at JSMC on the Abrams Tank and the Stryker Vehicle is among the most advanced in the world,” Brown said. “This investment will allow Lima workers to continue their vital national security work while also bolstering northwest Ohio’s economy.”