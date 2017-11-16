MADD kicks off Red Ribbon Campaign

LIMA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving kicked off the annual Tie One On for Safety – Red Ribbon Campaign, in partnership with Westgate Lanes, the Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition and law enforcement from surrounding counties, during festivities Thursday at Westgate Lanes.

The holiday program urges motorists to tie a MADD ribbon to their vehicles as a pledge to be safe on the roadways and to buckle up, because a seat belt is the best defense against a drunk driver.

Evelyn Smith, Lima-Allen County Safe Communities Coalition coordinator, expressed the importance of sober driving and how her team plans to prevent drunk driving.

“Our goal is to eliminate drunk driving and the tragic results of not just drunk driving but impaired driving — whether it’s a fatality or a serious injury,” she said. “We don’t want it to be a difficult time for anyone else during the holiday because someone died or someone was seriously injured in a result of an impaired driving crash.”

Pam Styer, an advocate of MADD, knows first-hand the impact of drunk driving. Twenty-three years ago her daughter was hit by a drunk driver, so she makes sure to promote safe drinking practices.

She encourages people who are are going to parties or hosting parties to know how guests are getting home. Also, she urges people to have designated drivers and to take the keys of friends who have been drinking.

“We want to make people aware of how hard it is on families and how it impacted my family,” she said. “It really opens your eyes on what is going on.”

On the night of Oct. 15, 2011, Austin Lloyd, of Harrod, found out the exact consequences of drunk driving. That night he threw a party at his grandfather’s house and by the end of the night was extremely intoxicated. When he left the house, he ended up running a stop sign and hit another car.

As a result of the crash, he was hospitalized for three weeks and then sent to rehab where he had to relearn how to swallow, talk and walk.

“(Drunk driving) ain’t a joke and it’s not something that you just go out and do,” he said. “There’s implications of everything and it’s eventually going to catch up with you.”

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol, have scheduled overtime enforcement from Nov. 17-26.

Now through the beginning of the new year, the MADD Allen-Hardin-Putnam Community Action Team will work to reduce deaths and injuries that result from impaired driving. Drivers are reminded to report suspected impaired drivers to law enforcement officials.

This 2011 photo shows Austin Lloyd in the hospital with his family after his drunk driving car crash. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_IMG_08671-1.jpg This 2011 photo shows Austin Lloyd in the hospital with his family after his drunk driving car crash. Courtesy of the Lloyds The car Lloyd was driving when he ran a stop sign and was involved in a collision with another vehicle. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_IMG_08661-1.jpg The car Lloyd was driving when he ran a stop sign and was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Courtesy of the Lloyds

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews