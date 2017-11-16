Leipsic released from financial emergency

LEIPSIC — Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s office announced Thursday that Leipsic has been released from the state of financial emergency is has been in since Sept. 16, 2010.

“We have been very happy with the way the staff has worked to reduce spending and balance our budget,” said Justin Barnhart, Leipsic village administrator.

Barnhart said the village was placed in financial emergency after they reached out to the auditor’s office when the village had problems paying its bills. The state auditor’s office is staffed by people who are experienced in helping municipalities and counties in Ohio work through financial hardships.

“We’re very dependent on income tax,” he said. “Some of that tax comes from individuals and some comes from industry. If the industry isn’t doing well with making an income the village doesn’t do well collecting the taxes.”

In 2008, the country suffered from an economic downturn which affected the income of not only employees but the industries those employees were working for, Barnhart said. That was the beginning of Leipsic’s financial troubles.

“The village was under sound management at the time,” he said, adding it was just bad luck that got out of hand.

He cited not only the help of the state auditor’s office for helping the village get out of debt but also the help of Leipsic residents themselves.

The auditors helped the village learn how to improve budget practices, he said. The village staff made sure they were getting necessary things for the best prices. Some village employees even volunteered to take furlough days to decrease spending, Barnhart said.

According to the press release from Yost’s office, the state suggested limiting pay increases as a way to control spending. Salaries were frozen in 2011, increasing by 1.5 percent in 2012 and 2013 and then increasing to 2 percent in 2014.

“Our village residents voted for a special levy to help get the village out of this debt,” Barnhart said. “So this is a win for the entire village. Putnam County has the best people. They all want to work together to solve problems.”

