Police calls

LIMA POLICE

500 block of East North Street, Lima — Police responded Wednesday to a traffic accident with injuries.

700 block of Weadock Avenue, Lima — A report was received Wednesday regarding the destruction of property.

North McDonel Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident that resulted in property damage was investigated Wednesday.

East High Street at North Central Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage on Wednesday.

1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police received a report of an alleged assault Wednesday.

North Roberts Avenue at Reservoir Road, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Wednesday.

Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage on Wednesday.

Carolina Avenue at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

900 block of St. John Avenue, Lima — Police responded late Wednesday to the report of a breaking and entering incident.

1000 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A report was received early Thursday regarding the destruction of property.

Brower Road at North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated by police Thursday.

1200 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police responded Thursday to the report of destruction of property.

North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

100 block of North Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to a theft complaint.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.