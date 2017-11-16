Police calls

LIMA POLICE
500 block of East North Street, Lima — Police responded Wednesday to a traffic accident with injuries.
700 block of Weadock Avenue, Lima — A report was received Wednesday regarding the destruction of property.
North McDonel Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident that resulted in property damage was investigated Wednesday.
East High Street at North Central Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage on Wednesday.
1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police received a report of an alleged assault Wednesday.
North Roberts Avenue at Reservoir Road, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Wednesday.
Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage on Wednesday.
Carolina Avenue at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
900 block of St. John Avenue, Lima — Police responded late Wednesday to the report of a breaking and entering incident.
1000 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A report was received early Thursday regarding the destruction of property.
Brower Road at North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated by police Thursday.
1200 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police responded Thursday to the report of destruction of property.
North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Thursday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF
100 block of North Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to a theft complaint.
