The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:

Nathan T. Hensley and Emily A. Osting, both of Lima; Chad C. Greynolds and Charmei J. Sembach, both of Lima; Mallory R. Gross and Jeremy A. Pruett, both of Delphos; Lance G. Humes of Lima and Paige M. Ordean of Fort Loramie; Jason M. Coo and Amber R. Maitlen, both of Lima; Cory E. Hattery of Fort Wayne and Lauren L. Heing of Delphos; Bradley M. Cross and Echo L. Ralston, both of Dry Ridge, Kentucky; Hanna Nguyen and Bihn T. Ta, both of Lima; Stanley T. Mills and Latoya V. Bell, both of Lima.

Also, Paul W. Smith and Rachel D. Yoder, both of Elida; Patrick L. Behm and Sheri L. Ludwig, both of Lima; Luke D. Moorman and Jessica N. Numbers, both of Spencerville; Darreyell D. Henry and Jean E. Bahling, both of Lima; Anthony T. Youngpeter and Joleen M. Klingler, both of Bluffton; and Kendall H. Kaskocsak of Lima and Joseph M. Burnett of Elida.