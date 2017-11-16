Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court

Nov. 7

Michael A. Dennis, 39, of 847 W. Wayne, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Kilen M. Henderson, 24, of 102 Kings Road, Milford, pleaded guilty to riot. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

Andrea L. Amerson, 32, of 822 Roosevelt Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Michael S. Walters, 47, of 1060 Independence, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Charles H. Lee Jr., 36, of 2570 Stewart Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

William S. Rollins, 49. of 1354 Millridge Drive, Greenwood, Indiana, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Brandon D. Engle, 30, of 858 S. Main St., Sidney, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Destinee A. Hardy, 24, of 1500 Deerfield Dr., Apt. 1G, Lima, pleaded not guilty to assault. Sentence: 90 days jail, 85 suspended, $200 fine. Pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Sandy J. Zimmerman, 19, of 66 Elbert Ave., Franklinfurnace, pleaded no contest to prohibitions; minors under 21. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $150 fine.

Daphine M. Whitaker, 38, of 610 Wayne St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Jeremy Whitaker, 37, of 610 W. Wayne St., Delphos, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $250 fine.

Rachael A. Wierwille, 22, of 08385 SR 197, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine.

Austin D. Nelson, 18, of 8825 Ridge Road, Delphos, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Darvell J. Young, 34, of 1846 Latham Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded no contest to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Lance B. Sherman, 49, of 862 ½ W. Elm St., Apt. 2B, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Nickie D. Craft, 53, of 210 N. Union, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Clinton J. Garley, 26, of 723 ½ S. Main, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Tyler Bishop, 21, of 1021 Franklin St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Shahidah Blankenbeckler, 35, of 1566 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Taryn J. Hutchinson, 23, of 2012 Oakland Parkway, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Ali N. Alsayegh, 22, of 739 Autumn Dr., Apt. A, Ada, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Nov. 8

Brandon K. Hirn, 33, of 2020 E. Hanthorn Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to assault. Sentence: 180 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine.

Raylonna Jones, 23, of 912 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 51 suspended, $150 fine.

Justin A. Kemper, 30, of 634 Catalpa, Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 120 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine.

Brianne J. Stiggers, 31, of 1912 E. Elm St., Lot 18, Lima, pleaded no contest to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

David D. Ketteman, 46, of 1097 Bahama Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

John K. Wireman, 53, of 18811 St. Rt. 196, Waynesfield, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 365 days jail, 245 suspended, $1000 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Skylar W. Closson, 21, of 2585 Co. Road 122, Tiffin, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Kati Harner, 31, of 832 Oak St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Jamia Bailey, 24, of 734 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $500 fine.

Jason L. Johnston, 41, of 501 S. Broadway St., Spencerville, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $250 fine.

Alante Long, 24, of 619 Brice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brandi L. Shelhart, 22, of 411 W. O’Connor St., Lima, pleaded no contest to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $250 fine.

Megan R. Wodarski, 29, of 216 W. Montford Ave., Ada, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Larry D. Thompson, 58, of 721 ½ S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $200 fine.

Alyssa A. Hensley, 27, of 535 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Latasha R. Roberts, 37, of 1150 S. Central, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Philip E. Brodbeck, 45, of 418 W. Market, Room 222, Lima, pleaded no contest to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Wade A. Gibson, 56, of 5318 S. Dixie Hwy., Cridersville, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to wrongful entrustment. Sentence: $100 fine.

Angela M. Joseph, 45, of 1125 Biscayne Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Justin W. Miller, 29, of 634 Yorkshire Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Nov. 9

Jonas G. Burge, 28, of 237 Davison Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $500 fine.

Michael D. Brown Jr., 20, of 1427 E. Market St., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Nov. 13

Kolton Waughtel, 19, of 113 W. 14th St., Lima, pleaded guilty to prohibitions; minors under 21. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $500 fine.

Christopher L. Whitfield, 34, of 535 Catalpa, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 suspended, $150 fine.

Andrew M. Black, 30, of 330 N. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $250 fine.

Joseph M. Sifrit, 35, of 1361 N. Sugar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 156 suspended, $500 fine.

Robert G. Johnson, 33, of 1071 McBride, Delphos, pleaded no contest to failure to comply with officer. Sentence: 5 days jail, $250 fine.

Bernard A. Austin, 53, of 722 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Randy D. Roller, 47, of 110 Rollertown Road, Smithville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Barnett Hankins, 53, of 412 E. Pearl St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Joseph M. Downton, 38, of 2129 Kimberly Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Rachele N. Sharpe, 31, of 1037 Cornwell, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jennifer L. Townsend, 47, of 112 S. Oak St., Harrod, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of menacing. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Christopher B. Townsend, 47, of 112 S. Oak St., Harrod, pleaded no contest to aggravated menacing. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $500 fine.

Michael L. Burton, 37, of 411 W. O’Connor, Lima, pleaded guilty to keeping disorderly house. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Elijah A. White, 19, of 1855 N. Cole St., #83, Lima, pleaded guilty to prohibitions; minor under 21 years of age. Sentence: 20 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Chadwick T. Reeder, 29, of 2402 W. Market, Lima, pleaded guilty to reduced charge of physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.