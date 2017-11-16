Area law enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes or persons listed. The Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of someone listed. Call 419-229-7867.

Crime of the week

Stolen Trailersfrom construction trailers

Detectives from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of numerous tools from several construction site tool trailers parked in the 1300 block of Neubrecht Rd in Bath Township, sometime between November 10th and November 13th, 2017. Several tool trailers were broken into and numerous constructions tools were removed from each trailer.

Anyone with information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

Wanted people of the week

Decorion Haneeff Dawson

Age: 25

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Aggravated robbery

ERIC LEE GREEN

Age: 39

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 200 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Black

Charge: Failure to appear

ANTOINE RAMONE SMITH JR.

Age: 27

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Failure to appear

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.