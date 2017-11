OTTAWA — Ottawa’s Trinity United Methodist Church is holding a Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 at the church, located at the corner of Main and Pratt Streets, Ottawa.

This is a free dinner for anyone looking for a place to gather on Thanksgiving. Trinity United Methodist Church is handicap accessible.

The dinner is hosted by Tri-R Guns, the Ron Deatrick family and their friends.