LIMA — Lima’s municipal government phone system is currently down due to an outage at CenturyLink, according to a release from Chief of Staff Sharetta Smith.

Anyone needing to contact the city over urgent issues, such as major water or sewer leaks or traffic hazards, is encouraged to contact the Lima Police Department business line at 419-227-4444. Smith also reminded residents to only use 9-1-1 service in the event of a true emergency.