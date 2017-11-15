Secretary of State Jon Husted speaks at Putnam County Republican Party meeting

KALIDA — Secretary of State Jon Husted, a 2018 gubernatorial candidate, spoke during the Putnam County Republican Party meeting Wednesday night at the Kalida Knights of Columbus Hall as part of the party’s “Get to Know Your Candidates” event.

Tony Schroeder, public relations chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party who works on the Husted campaign, said a few words about him and introduced him to the Putnam County residents in attendance.

Husted has an A+ from the National Rifle Association when it comes to gun legislation and fought hard for concealed carry rights in Ohio, Schroeder said.

He has a total of 17 years in state government. He spent 10 years as a legislator, four of those as speaker of the house. He has been secretary of state for the last seven years.

“He has reduced the spending in his office by 16 percent since he became secretary of state in a time when expenditure in the rest of the state has increased by 16 to 17 percent,” he said.

Rob McCully said he was endorsing Husted for governor before introducing him.

“I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order,” Husted told the attendees. “I believe in the Bill of Rights, the Constitution and the Ten Commandments. I believe America is the greatest country in the history of the world and I’m not afraid to say that.”

Husted said he believes if someone can work, they should work. The welfare program in America needs to be overhauled and changed so people are given the opportunity to pick themselves back up instead of continuing the cycles of poverty.

“Ohio is No. 1 in the nation for opiate overdoses,” Husted said. “It we were No. 1 in the nation for job creation I guarantee we wouldn’t be No. 1 in opiate overdoses. When people have hope they make better decisions.”

Husted also talked about how he how he would like to change high school education for Ohio. He would like to see the last two years of high school be used for vocational training for high school students or see students taking many more college credit classes.

When high school students graduate they should be prepared to enter the workforce in jobs like robotics, information technology or prepared for college, he said. He said he knows this does happen in the state but he would like this model to be more commonplace because the young people would be more likely to succeed in this model.

“I best represent new ideas and a new generation of conservative leadership in Ohio,” Husted said. “I believe it’s going to take a governor who fights for better jobs, more education opportunities, and a reform to welfare to restore a brighter future for Ohio.”

By Bryan Reynolds

Reach Bryan Reynolds at 567-242-0362

