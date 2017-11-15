UFO enthusiast speaks about alien visitors

ELIDA — Have we been visited by intelligent alien lifeforms? Many scientists believe the odds of us being the only life in the galaxy is pretty slim.

Dr. Raymond Keller, guest speaker at the Lima Area UFO Research Associates Club on Wednesday night believes that we are not alone and that we’ve been visited by aliens from Venus.

“Our nearest planetary neighbor Venus, of course it’s shrouded in clouds and for centuries it’s been difficult for astronomers to see anything, but it’s led to a lot of speculation,” Keller said.

So how does Keller think Venusians get to Earth?

“To travel between planets they have the huge carrier ships, or mother ships, and then when they’re in the vicinity of planets, in planetary atmospheres, then they can deploy the scout craft and they operate along magnetic lines of force, using the planet’s own magnetic field,” he said.

The retired history professor, who was born in Cleveland, has been involved in Unidentified Flying Objects research since 1967, when he was a reporter for the Bedford Times Register. He was also a research associate with Earl J. Neff, the founder and director of the Cleveland Ufology Project.

Keller started his own group in 1986, the Outer Space International Research and Investigations Society and has conducted numerous excursions to UFO hot spots throughout the world.

He also said he’s seen aliens. One incident he said occurred at Mount Shasta in California.

“We got up there and a woman materialized in a white jumpsuit, with strikingly bright red hair. She told us she had come through a stargate, an interdimensional portal and she knew why we were there and she was going to answer our questions about flying saucers and life on other planets. We talked to her for about three hours,” he said.

Keller said they got a picture with the group and the alien but when they developed the film “she wasn’t seen.”

Various probes have been sent to Venus but Keller isn’t convinced NASA has been as forthcoming as they could be with what they’ve discovered.

Keller has authored three books on the UFO phenomenon, the most recent, “The Cosmic Ray’s Excellent Venus Adventures.” All of his books are available on Amazon.

Dr. Raymond Keller speaks at New Creation Lutheran Church about aliens from Venus. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_VENUS-Smaller.jpg Dr. Raymond Keller speaks at New Creation Lutheran Church about aliens from Venus. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

UFO enthusiast speaks about alien visitors

By Sam Shriver, sshriver@limanews.com

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.