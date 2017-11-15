Allen County RTA making cuts

LIMA — In the wake of Allen County voters rejecting a proposed sales tax to make up for lost funding, the Allen County Regional Transit Authority is beginning to cut services to address its budget shortfall.

Speaking at Mayor David Berger’s weekly media briefing Wednesday, RTA Executive Director Sheila Haney outlined the services that will no longer be available for riders, as well as the financial circumstances that led to these cuts.

“Allen County RTA has been experiencing a loss of funding each year,” she said. “In 2015, the RTA lost $500,000 passed through Marimor DD services, and in 2016, there was a culmination of two grants for $1.1 million lost that was used in 2011 to increase night and Saturday service. Just recently, we have been informed that a state operating grant will not be available in 2018.”

Some of the service reductions for the RTA have been implemented immediately, Haney said, with these services being the loss of free transportation for community events, such as parades, the Lima Lantern Tours and shuttles for the 4th of July and Thanksgiving, the elimination of free transportation for nonprofit organizations, such as the Lima Locos and Warriors, Big Brothers Big Sisters, church day cares, and veterans events, and the elimination of discounted unlimited bus passes for high school students and the elderly and disabled.

Cuts that will take effect Dec. 2 will include the shutdown of Saturday service and Saturday Uplift service for the elderly and disabled. The lobby will be closed Saturdays and Sundays. It had been opened during these days for Greyhound and Barron Bus ticketed customers.

Cuts will also take place Jan. 1, with these service reductions including the shutdown of all bus services at 5:45 p.m. rather than 10:15 p.m., as well as the elimination of three recently implemented routes: Route 7 North East, which passes at Marimor, Nickles Bakery, the Ford Engine Plant, MetoKote and Lima Pallet, among others; Route 8 Metcalf, which passes the Husky Lima Refinery, the Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio and the Bob Evans factory; and also Route 9 Shawnee, which passes the Bradfield Center, PotashCorp, Apollo Career Center and Shawnee Manor, among other locations.

Other cost-saving measures taking effect Jan. 1 will include laying off six to nine employees and cutting hours for those remaining, along with maintaining the current union contract, which includes no raises for three years and no health benefits.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and we realize this is going to cause a hardship to our community,” Haney said. “I do ask to passengers and people that this is going to affect, please don’t take this out on our drivers because they worked as hard as anybody to get this levy passed.”

The Allen County Regional Transit Authority Route 8 bus awaits passengers at the RTA station Wednesday. Route 8 is one of three routes that will be eliminated Jan. 1 in the wake of a failed sales tax ballot issue. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_AllenRTA.jpg The Allen County Regional Transit Authority Route 8 bus awaits passengers at the RTA station Wednesday. Route 8 is one of three routes that will be eliminated Jan. 1 in the wake of a failed sales tax ballot issue. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly ckelly@limanews.com

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

