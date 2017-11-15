Special cards for special boy

LIMA — Staff and patients at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s have come together to send heartfelt holiday cards to a young boy dying from a rare cancer in hopes of making his wish come true.

Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson, of Portland, Maine, was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in February 2014. According to the Mayo Clinic, neuroblastoma is often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys and has most commonly affected children who are 5 years old or younger.

On Oct. 11, doctors at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital discovered the cancer had spread to his head and hip and that he only had a little while longer to live. His mother, Michelle Simard, then created a GoFundMe account in order to raise funds for his funeral. This led to her son’s request to get early Christmas cards.

St. Rita’s decided to partake in creating Christmas cards when employees found out about his condition on the Mercy Health hub.

Cathy Cilldiller, St. Rita’s rehabilitation technician and infant massage instructor, is one of the employees who helped organize and supervise the pediatric patients who have made cards for Thompson.

“I think that its really awesome that we can be a part of his story,” she said. “We’re a thousand miles away, but we can still be a part of his life and send joy his way.”

Laura Mitchell, St. Rita’s occupational therapist, is also happy to be involved in helping bring happiness into Thompson’s life.

“It struck me that this little boy’s last wish is to have a great Christmas and I think that speaks to his heart and his positive mindset of what he is going through,” she said. “I think that it’s a reminder that every day we can do something because even the smallest thing can make somebody else smile.”

Four-year-old Waylon Diltz was excited to finish coloring his snowman for Thompson. He said he hopes his card will make him happy.

“I hope he feels much better,” Waylon said.

St. Rita’s sent the cards Wednesday. Additional Christmas cards for Thompson can be sent directly to 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME 04102.

Mercy Health-St. Rita's rehabilitation technician, Cathy Cilldiller, provides Camden Turner, Waylon Diltz and Bentley Smith with crayons to color their holiday cards for Jacob Thompson.

St. Rita’s helps grant a wish

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

