Lima Memorial says no to smoking

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System urged people to commit or recommit to live a tobacco-free life and to participate in the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout on Thursday.

Tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States, causing one out of five deaths annually, according to a statement from Lima Memorial Health System. According to the statement, even with knowing the effects of tobacco use, 40 million American adults continue to smoke.

“The most important step smokers can take to improve their health is to quit smoking,” said Lima Memorial pulmonologist Dr. Jason Stienecker. “We used to believe quitting cold turkey was the best solution, but now we know quitting is a process.”

Lima Memorial officials said they are committed to supporting health and wellness throughout the community and providing assistance for those who want to quit. The hospital also offers a low dose CT lung screening program to detect lung cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage.

“The screening program is invaluable to catching lung cancer early, before symptoms present,” Stienecker said. “It should not be seen as an alternative to smoking cessation, rather, an added safeguard for those who choose to quit.”

The American Cancer Society is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 800-227-2345. For information on Lima Memorial’s lung screening program, call 419-227-7378 or visit http://limamemorial.org.

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

