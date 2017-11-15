Not guilty plea entered by Lima man in burglary, domestic violence incident

LIMA — A 20-year-old Lima man, who police officials said forcefully entered the home of a woman who is the mother of his two children and then struck the woman repeatedly, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Demetria Smith appeared before Judge Jeffrey Reed of Allen County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing, at which time the not guilty pleas were entered.

Prosecutors said Smith entered the Lima home of Tianna Hill on Sept. 19 without permission. Hill was sleeping at the time, but police officials said Smith pulled the covers off her and pushed her to the floor, all the while alleging she had been with another man. Smith then sat on the woman’s chest and struck her upper body.

A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 27. Smith was released on an own-recognizance bond.

