Meth dealer sentenced to 3 years in prison

LIMA — The defendant was given a three-year prison sentence and a judicial scolding. Others in Allen County who insist on dealing in drugs received a warning from Judge David Cheney that such activity simply will not be tolerated.

“We cannot have drug sales going on in this county. End of sentence. Period,” Cheney said immediately after he sentenced a 24-year-old Lima man to three years in prison for dealing in methamphetamines.

The defendant, Collin Kill, made no statement on his own behalf except to take responsibility for his actions, telling Cheney, “I own up to my mistakes.”

Kill, a decorated military veteran, was indicted by a grand jury in June on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Two of the charges were third-degree felonies and the remaining charge was a felony of the second degree. Kill pleaded guilty in September to a negotiated agreement that called for him to plead guilty to two counts in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one of the second-degree felony charges.

Cheney sentenced Kill to three years in prison on the remaining second-degree felony charge and added another two years on the third-degree charge. The sentences will be served consecutively.

“This kind of case is not easy for me,” Cheney said. “I see someone who served honorably in the military who then gets mixed up with the wrong kind of people. One can argue that you wrecked your life with the decisions you made,” the judge told the defendant.

Kill was fined $7,500 and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,900 to the West Central Ohio Drug Task Force.

