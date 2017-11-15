February trial date set for Lima teen charged with murder

LIMA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 20 in the aggravated murder case against a Lima teenager.

Jayleontre Harris, 19, is charged with aggravated murder with a gun and two counts of aggravated burglary with a gun. The charges accuse him of killing 46-year-old Eric Staup on May 19 at Staup’s home at 637 N. Metcalf St. Investigators said he went to the home to rob Staup.

Harris is represented by defense attorney Steve Chamberlain, his third court-appointed attorney, after severing ties with previous attorneys, Bill Kluge and Greg Donohue.

A pretrial hearing for Harris was held Wednesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. The defendant did not enter the courtroom as attorneys hammered out a date for his upcoming jury trial behind closed doors.