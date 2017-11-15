Police Calls

LIMA POLICE

1400 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering incident Tuesday.

North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police were dispatched to a traffic accident with property damage on Tuesday.

1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police received a report of an assault on Tuesday.

600 block of East Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Tuesday evening.

North Eastown Road at West Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a traffic accident with property damage Tuesday.

200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a reported domestic violence incident on Tuesday.

615 Westbrook Drive , Lima — A report was received Tuesday regarding a breaking and entering incident.

300 block of Laney Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking and entering incident on Tuesday.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A case of auto theft was reported to police late Tuesday.

900 block of Cornell Drive, Lima — A breaking and entering incident was reported to police early Wednesday.

1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — An alleged assault was reported to police early Wednesday.

2300 block of Spencerville Road, Lima — Police investigated the destruction of property on Wednesday.

East Vine Street at Pine Street, Lima — A report of the destruction of property was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of Westbrook Drive, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.

300 block of North West Street, Lima — A case of breaking and entering was reported to police Wednesday.

100 block of South Scott Street, Lima — Police responded to a missing person call Wednesday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.