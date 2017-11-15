Police Calls

LIMA POLICE
1400 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering incident Tuesday.
North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police were dispatched to a traffic accident with property damage on Tuesday.
1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police received a report of an assault on Tuesday.
600 block of East Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Tuesday evening.
North Eastown Road at West Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a traffic accident with property damage Tuesday.
200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a reported domestic violence incident on Tuesday.
615 Westbrook Drive , Lima — A report was received Tuesday regarding a breaking and entering incident.
300 block of Laney Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking and entering incident on Tuesday.
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A case of auto theft was reported to police late Tuesday.
900 block of Cornell Drive, Lima — A breaking and entering incident was reported to police early Wednesday.
1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — An alleged assault was reported to police early Wednesday.
2300 block of Spencerville Road, Lima — Police investigated the destruction of property on Wednesday.
East Vine Street at Pine Street, Lima — A report of the destruction of property was investigated Wednesday.
700 block of Westbrook Drive, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.
300 block of North West Street, Lima — A case of breaking and entering was reported to police Wednesday.
100 block of South Scott Street, Lima — Police responded to a missing person call Wednesday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.