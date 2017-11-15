Cordray quits federal post to run for Ohio governor

WASHINGTON — Former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray will step down as the head of a consumer watchdog agency by the end of the month and is expected to run for the Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Cordray, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced his decision to leave in an email to all bureau staff early Wednesday.

“As I have said many times, but feel just as much today as I ever have, it has been a joy of my life to have the opportunity to serve our country as the first director of the Consumer Bureau by working alongside all of you here,” he wrote.

Cordray’s resignation was expected for some time. He could not hold his position as director of the CFPB and run for governor at the same time.

Raj Shah, a deputy press secretary for President Donald Trump, said the administration “will announce an acting director and the president’s choice to replace Mr. Cordray at the appropriate time.”

Cordray’s agency had long irked Republicans who argued it was created to have too much power and too little accountability. During his time at the head of the agency, Cordray earned foes such as House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, who argued that the agency is “rogue,” and “has done more to hurt consumers than help them.”

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Eckart, a Cleveland Democrat, said “several prominent Democrats have told me this morning they expect Cordray to run for governor.”

“Cordray has a very compelling story and is motivated by convictions that will resonate well in Ohio and especially for those voters in Ohio who believe they have been left behind, ripped off, or ignored.”

Former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Leland said he had not yet talked to Cordray about the governor’s race but “he would be a great candidate if he decides to run.”

“I’ve known him for over 25 years,” he said. “He always fought for issues that are important to people in the state of Ohio. I think taking his record at the CFPB and using it as a platform to say he’s actually fighting for working families in the state of Ohio would be tremendously successful for him.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, did not speculate on his run, but said in a statement that “all Americans owe him a debt of gratitude.”

“The White House has said it wants to stand up for the middle class,” he said. “If that’s true, the President must nominate a successor who will put working people ahead of Wall Street.”

But Cordray, in his email to staff, said the agency has provided $12 billion in relief to some 30 million consumers and handled more than 1.3 million complaints related to banking and financial issues.

“My gratitude and appreciation for what you mean to me and to our nation is deep and lasting, and I will be taking the opportunity to make that clear to you in person over the days ahead,” he wrote.

A spokesman said the agency would offer “no further comment at this time.”

He was appointed to the post by President Barack Obama for a term scheduled to end in July 2018. But Republicans detest his agency, arguing it has too much power and too little accountability to Congress.

