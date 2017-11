BLUFFTON — Bluffton Blaze of Lights kicks off from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in downtown Bluffton, 154 N. Main St., Bluffton.

Activities downtown begin in the afternoon. The Blaze of Lights parade takes place at 5 p.m., with the lights switched on at 7 p.m.

For more information contact 419-369-2985.

