LAFAYETTE — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lafayette is hosting a holiday bazaar and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at the church located at 101 E. Main St., Lafayette.

Lunch will be available for purchase from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes chicken sandwiches, hotdogs, chips, potato salad,pasta salad, pie and drinks.

