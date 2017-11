WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Board of Elections is holding a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Administration Office, 209 S. Blackhoof St., Basement Meeting Room, Wapakoneta.

See the agenda http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/11-21-2017-Special-Meeting-Agenda.doc