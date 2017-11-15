Downtown Lima tree lighting coming Thursday

LIMA — Mix 103.3 WMLX-FM, an iHeartRadio station, will be holding a “flip the switch” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday to light the downtown Lima Christmas tree.

Leading up to the 7 p.m. lighting will be caroling by Lima Senior students, photos with various holiday characters, a “glitter bar” by Dunkins Diamonds, the chance to make homemade Christmas cards for those in need, hot cocoa, face painting and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Participants can register for the chance to flip the switch and win a trip to St. Pete’s Beach in Florida. Additionally, “Santa’s Suds Station” will be on hand where participants can enter for a chance to win “the works” unlimited wash package from 4 Seasons Express Car Wash.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-24.jpg