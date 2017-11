LIMA — ArtSpace Lima is hosting a Home for the Holidays art sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until Dec. 22 at its location, 65-67 Town Square, Lima.

The art sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at ArtSpace Lima.

The art sale features all original art from local artists and craftspersons.

For more information contact ArtSpace/Lima at 419-222-1721,

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_ArtspaceLima.jpg