ODOT holds hiring event for plow drivers

LIMA — Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 is looking for snowplow drivers for seasonal work this year, with the agency holding a hiring event from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at its Lima office, 1885 N. McCullough St.

A total of 19 positions are available in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties.

Applicants will undergo a driving record check and must take a physical abilities test before an interview. To qualify, applicants must have a high school diploma, a valid class A or B commercial driver license with a tanker endorsement without air brake restriction, and three months of training or experience in basic equipment operation.

The position will pay $16.59 per hour with no benefits provided.