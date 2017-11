LIMA — Senior Citizens Services in Lima has puchased new fitness equipment for the Wellness Center.

The Wellness Center now has 11 new pieces of FREEMOTION fitness equipment, which Senior Citizens Services said is designed for moving multiple muscle groups at the same time, while also providing those exercising with user stabilization, which makes them ideal for seniors.

For information on the equipment, contact Mary Lou Paisley or Betsy Winget at 419-991-8811.