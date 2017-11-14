CASA fundraiser slated for Nov. 28

LIMA — CASA of Allen and Putnam counties will participate in #GivingTuesday on Nov. 28.

The day is designed to educate the community on the Court Appointed Special Advocates program and to raise funds to support the efforts of CASA volunteers’ advocacy for abused and neglected children.

CASA officials have set a goal of 741 donations — a number equal to the number of children served by the program since its inception.

CASA of Allen and Putnam Counties, a program of Crime Victim Services, is a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to providing court advocacy for children who have been abused and neglected.

The program has 75 volunteers, but more are needed, said program organizers. To learn more, visit www.casaoflima.org.