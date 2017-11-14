Police Calls

LIMA POLICE

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of theft on Monday.

Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday afternoon.

South Rosedale Avenue at West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded Monday to a traffic accident with injury.

East Franklin Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.

700 block of Linden Street, Lima — Police received a report of a breaking and entering incident Monday.

1200 block of West Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported to police on Monday.

500 block of Cortlandt Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident in progress was investigated Monday.

200 block of South Pine Street, Lima — Officers responded to the report of the destruction of property late Monday,

North Metcalf Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated early Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.