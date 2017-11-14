State Farm opens new Ottawa location

OTTAWA — State Farm Insurance held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon to mark the opening of its new Ottawa office on West Main Street.

The State Farm office was originally located at North Locust Street until August when Garry Peterson moved to =125 W. Main St., Suite B. He said he knew after seeing the office location it was perfect for his needs. It had everything he could possibly need and want.

Peterson said moving downtown offered “better visibility and we also just wanted to be part of the downtown business community.”

He wanted to show the community his commitment to serving them by moving into a Main Street office and being part of the revitalization of downtown Ottawa, he said.

“The flood of 2007 saw some businesses struggle,” he said. “But there has been some resurgence over the years.”

Peterson has been in the insurance industry for 35 years, he said. Before moving to Ottawa and opening his original State Farm Insurance office, he worked as a trainer. He trained other agents on company policies and the companies policies before becoming an insurance agent himself, he said.

Peterson has four licensed staff members working at his office: Kate Gerding; his wife, Carol Peterson; Yvonia Barnett; and Katelyne Mead.

“They do everything I do,” Peterson said. “They support me in marketing and service.”

Carol Peterson, Gerding and Mead worked with him at the North Locust Street location, he said. Barnett began working in the office sometime in the fall.

Peterson accepted an Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce Membership plaque from Barney Beckman of Beckmen Jewelers.

“I’m happy to serve the Ottawa community,” Peterson said. “Because, like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

Bryan Reynolds | The Lima News Garry Peterson minglining with other Chamber of Commerce members and business neighbors during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new State Farm Insurance office at 125 W. Main Street, Ottawa. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_State-Farm-Office-Ribbon-Cutting.jpg Bryan Reynolds | The Lima News Garry Peterson minglining with other Chamber of Commerce members and business neighbors during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new State Farm Insurance office at 125 W. Main Street, Ottawa. Bryan Reynolds | The Lima News Local State Farm Insurance Agent Garry Peterson (left) accepts a Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce plaque from Barney Beckan, of Beckman Jewlers, during the ribbon cutting for the new State Farm Insurance office at 125 W. Main St. Suite B, Ottawa. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_State-Farm-Office-Ribbon-Cutting2.jpg Bryan Reynolds | The Lima News Local State Farm Insurance Agent Garry Peterson (left) accepts a Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce plaque from Barney Beckan, of Beckman Jewlers, during the ribbon cutting for the new State Farm Insurance office at 125 W. Main St. Suite B, Ottawa. Garry Peterson cuts the ribbon outside the new State Farm Insurance Office at 125 W. Main St. on Tuesday afternoon. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_State-Farm-Office-Ribbon-Cutting3.jpg Garry Peterson cuts the ribbon outside the new State Farm Insurance Office at 125 W. Main St. on Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Reynolds | The Lima News

By Bryan Reynolds breynolds@limanews.com

Reach Bryan Reynolds at 567-242-0362.

Reach Bryan Reynolds at 567-242-0362.