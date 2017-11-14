Posted on

Elida council to meet

,

Elida Village Council, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 200 W. Main St., Elida.

ELIDA — The Elida Village Council will hold a meeting at 7:30 p.m. today, at Village Hall, 200 W. Main St., Elida.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Elida.jpg
http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/FAX_20171114_1510679389_35.pdf
