LIMA — A Lotta Love Pet Rescue is holding a fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Tractor Supply Eastgate, 2785 Harding Hwy., Lima.

Bring your pet for photos with Santa for a $5 donation or receive five portraits for $6.50.

A bake sale will also be taking place with treats for humans and pets.

For more information, contact Sandy McVeigh at 419-229-5612.

