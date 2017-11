LIMA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting “Tie One On For Safety - Red Ribbon Campaign” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Westgate Lanes, 721 Cable Road, Lima.

They will be joined by safety service personnel from Allen, Hardin and Putnam counties as well as the Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition.

The campaign is to remind motorists to drive safe during the upcoming holidays.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_MADD.jpg