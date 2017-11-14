Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were indicted following a grand jury session Nov. 8.

Zachary W. Devrow, 28, 1201 Janiece St., Holland, Mich.; possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (ecstasy), possession of controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Haley S. McGue, 25, 18567 State Route 115, Columbus Grove; possession of drugs.

Roger R. Leimgruber, 36, 118 E. Melrose Ave., Findlay; non-support of dependents.

Shane Sprague, 39, 8699 Terrell Road, Athens; non-support of dependents.

Clark E. Sturgeon, II, 42, 206 E. Kildare St., Lima; breaking and entering.

Michael C. Rochester, 34, 700 E. Front St., Apt. 1, Defiance; failure to comply, possession of drugs, leaving scene of accident.

Kyle R. Brown, 26, 2168 Road 15, Leipsic; aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla R. Lithgow, 21, 108 Camden Lane, Delaware; two counts forgery (uttering) and two counts theft.

Daisy D. Shuford, 20, 1011 E. Home Road, Springfield; two counts forgery (uttering) and two counts theft.

Bradley J. Romes, 37, 1196 S. Oak St., Ottawa; burglary, menacing by stalking, assault, telecommunications harassment.

Jonathon D. Costuma, 31, 221 N. Perry St., Ottawa; domestic violence.

Katie Gonzales, 26, 631 W. Sycamore St., Apt. B14, Columbus Grove; assault (elderly and/or disable victim).

Samuel J. Santana, 20, 333 E. Liberty St., Leipsic; theft.

Nov. 3

Danny L. Ruiz, 43, 304 E. Broadway St., Leipsic, was sentenced to 90 days jail for criminal damaging, a misdemeanor. He was given credit for time served. A charge of criminal damaging was dismissed.

Nov. 7

Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted judgment against Angel Martinez, Montpelier, in the amount of $1,847.10, in delinquent taxes, assessments, interest, penalties and costs, and additional taxes due after July 6.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., was granted judgment against Donna S. Stewart, Ottawa, in the amount $44,855.84, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 9

Jessica L. Hammons, Cloverdale, and Donald E. Hammons, III, Middle Point, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married May 12, 2009 in Van Wert, and have two children.

New Cases

Todd J. Mangas, Ottawa, v. Ciara Mangas, Leipsic; divorce with children.

Jane E. Schroeder, Columbus Grove, v. Wayne C. Schroeder, Columbus Grove; divorce without children.

Emma L. Schwartz, Lima, v. Progressive Stamping, Inc., Ottoville, and Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus; workers’ compensation.

Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Westlake Village, Calif., v. Nathaniel A. Punches, Leipsic; foreclosure.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Nov. 2

Billy R. Wilson, 39, 205 N. Main St., Hamler, pleaded guilty to OVI. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. Charges of speeding and driving without a valid license were dismissed.

Jose L. Hinojosa, 23, 316 N. Wilhelm, Holgate, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine, six-month license suspension.

Nov. 6

Gabriel V. Warnimont, 20, 12751 Road F-12, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. A charge of driving under FRA non-compliance was dismissed.

Todd A. Basinger, 40, 255 Lincoln St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, $100 fine.

Kathy J. Cooper, 46, 7725 State Route 66, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate license. Sentence: $150 fine. She was also fined $50 for failure to display registration/expired plates.

Nov. 7

Samantha H. Campbell, 34, 4718 King St., Moss Point, Miss., pleaded no contest to assault and was found guilty. Sentence: 10 days jail.

Jarett T. Larsen, 19, 1820 Arlington Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to underage possession and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $250 fine, attend Pathways Counseling Center classes and perform 32 hours community service.

Ronald L. Geckle, 60, 18671 Road I, Continental, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine, $100 suspended.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Nov. 7

Van Wert County Hospital, default judgment v. Jessica M. Wannemacher, Ottoville, $371.64, plus interest and costs.

Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Lima, default judgment v. Emiliano V. Nunez, Continental, $444.71, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 8

Glandorf Drainage, small claims v. Nathan Pitney, Fort Jennings, $926.31, plus interest and costs.