Residents escape afternoon fire

LIMA — Residents of a house in Shawnee Township were unharmed after a fire Monday afternoon.

At 5:26 p.m., a fire began in a bathroom exhaust fan at 3070 W. Breese Road, according to the Shawnee Township Fire Department. All the residents of the house were able to escape the house safely, closing the bathroom door before exiting, a decision the fire department said probably saved the house from more extensive damage.

Damage was confined to the bathroom and the attic above the bathroom, with total damage estimated to be $10,000.

American Township Fire Department rendered mutual aid at the scene.