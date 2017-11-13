Jury trials scheduled for 2 of 3 murder suspects

LIMA — Jury trials have been scheduled for two of the three men facing murder charges in the shooting death of a Lima man earlier this year.

One of those suspects, Collin Dysert, 20, of Lima, was scheduled to take part in a pre-trial hearing Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. The hearing, however, took place behind closed doors as attorneys reportedly hashed out some final details in the case. Dysert was represented by his court-appointed attorney, Greg Donohue. After the hearing, the court calendar noted that a jury trial for Dysert had been scheduled for Feb. 6.

Dysert, Gavin R. Lauck, 20, and Dalton Duncan, 20, are each charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in drugs and kidnapping — all with firearm specifications — in connection with the March 27 shooting death of Damere Oliphant outside an apartment off Shawnee Road. Lauck, who officials said fired a rifle that killed Oliphant, is charged with a second count of murder with a gun.

The men face up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious of the charges against them.

Lauck is due in court Dec. 15 for a pre-trial hearing, while a jury trial for Duncan is scheduled to begin Jan. 16. His final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for next week.

According to court records, Oliphant reportedly walked a short distance after he was shot at around 2:20 a.m. and collapsed near a closed Taco Bell restaurant. Police said there was a trail of blood from Dysert’s apartment to where Oliphant’s body was found.

Oliphant was shot once in the torso. The three men were arrested at Dysert’s apartment at 111 Cam Court, Apt. 42. Detectives previously said they obtained confessions from the men and that the rifle used in the shooting had been recovered.

All three defendants appeared in court in May and waived their rights to a speedy trial.

