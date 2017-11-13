Allen County Public Health supports antibiotic awareness

LIMA — Allen County Public Health has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to encourage people to “Be Antibiotics Aware” by learning more about safe antibiotic procedures.

According to Allen County Public Health, at least 2 million people will get infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria each year. This occurs when bacteria doesn’t respond to the drugs designed to kill them and it is one of the most urgent threats to the public’s health.

Antibiotics are essential for treating pneumonia and sepsis; however, antibiotics cannot help against bronchitis, colds, flu and some ear infections. Respiratory viruses usually go away in a week or two without treatment.

Allen County Public Health encourages patients to take antibiotics as prescribed. Patients can talk to their health care professionals if they any questions about their antibiotics or have developed side effects.

In order to stay healthy people should clean their hands, cover their coughs, stay home when sick, and get recommended vaccines.

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

