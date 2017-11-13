K&M Tire Adds MotoStar to 26 Locations

DELPHOS — K&M Tire, the Delphos family-owned company, acquired MotoStar Tire and Auto Products, which expands its market coverage to serving customers in 27 states.

MotoStar, a company that has operations in Albany, New York, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Lisbon Falls, Maine, is now part of K&M’s 26 locations.

“We are very pleased to have the MotoStar employees and customers join K&M and will work hard to provide a large offering of high quality products, dependable deliveries, competitive pricing and excellent service,” Vice President of K&M Cheryl Gossard said in a statement.

In 1993 Gene Bova founded MotoStar and grew his business across seven states.

“We have known K&M for a long time and respect their business model and focus,” Bova said. “Adding K&M’s strengths to MotoStar makes us very excited about the future.”

In 1970, Ken Langhals founded K&M Tire and is now the president of the company. He is joined by his daughter, Cheryl Gossard, who is the company’s vice president, and other family members who hold positions in the company. The company now employs more than 500 people.

“As we continue to grow our company and serve our customers, we will always remain committed to our core values of making the customer the most important person in our business and stay focused on our mission of continuous improvement in all we do,” Langhals said in a statement.

