Posted on

Police calls


LIMA POLICE

300 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police received a report of the destruction of property twice Sunday evening.

100 block of Terrace Court, Lima — A breaking and entering incident was reported to police Sunday.

1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident in progress on Sunday.

200 block of North Nixon Avenue, Lima — Officers responded early Monday to the report of an intoxicated person.

1400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident that resulted in property damage was investigated Monday morning.

300 block of East 7th Street, Lima — An incident of breaking and entering was reported to police Monday.

Diller Road at North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Monday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

2000 block of Aspen Drive, Lima — A caller reported to deputies on Saturday that his neighbor was stealing his internet.

1800 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — A caller on Saturday said an unknown person or persons had forced entry into an unattached garage.

2300 block of Kimberly Drive, Lima — A female caller told deputies she was the victim of a domestic violence incident on Saturday.

1700 block of Homeward Avenue, Lima — A woman reported Friday that she and her husband were involved in a domestic violence dispute while driving.

1900 block of Elida Road, Lima — People were found by deputies to be in possession of cocaine and suspected heroin. Charges are pending.

400 block of Fenway Drive, Lima — A caller told deputies on Friday that an unknown person had withdrawn money from their checking account without permission.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A female caller told deputies Friday that she had received threatening text messages.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:01 pm |    

Consumer goods firms lead US stocks slightly higher

Consumer goods firms lead US stocks slightly higher
7:00 pm |    

Activate Allen County: Keep moving despite cold

Activate Allen County: Keep moving despite cold
4:00 pm |    

Joe Blundo: Man reassures middle schoolers they’ll be OK

Joe Blundo: Man reassures middle schoolers they’ll be OK