Police calls

LIMA POLICE

300 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police received a report of the destruction of property twice Sunday evening.

100 block of Terrace Court, Lima — A breaking and entering incident was reported to police Sunday.

1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident in progress on Sunday.

200 block of North Nixon Avenue, Lima — Officers responded early Monday to the report of an intoxicated person.

1400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident that resulted in property damage was investigated Monday morning.

300 block of East 7th Street, Lima — An incident of breaking and entering was reported to police Monday.

Diller Road at North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Monday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

2000 block of Aspen Drive, Lima — A caller reported to deputies on Saturday that his neighbor was stealing his internet.

1800 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — A caller on Saturday said an unknown person or persons had forced entry into an unattached garage.

2300 block of Kimberly Drive, Lima — A female caller told deputies she was the victim of a domestic violence incident on Saturday.

1700 block of Homeward Avenue, Lima — A woman reported Friday that she and her husband were involved in a domestic violence dispute while driving.

1900 block of Elida Road, Lima — People were found by deputies to be in possession of cocaine and suspected heroin. Charges are pending.

400 block of Fenway Drive, Lima — A caller told deputies on Friday that an unknown person had withdrawn money from their checking account without permission.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A female caller told deputies Friday that she had received threatening text messages.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.