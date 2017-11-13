Gas Prices down 23 cents in Lima region

LIMA — Gas prices in the Lima region have fallen 23 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday afternoon was $2.37, which was down from last week’s average of $2.60. Gas prices were the same as last month’s average and have increased by 41.7 cents from last year’s average.

Shelby County had the lowest average price in the region, which was $2.41, passing Hancock County at $2.42. Auglaize county average was $2.42, Hardin’s was $2.44, Mercer’s was $2.49, Putnam’s was $2.50, Logan’s was $2.58 and Van Wert’s was $2.66.

Ohio’s gas prices were down 7.6 cents since last week’s average. The average for Sunday was down 0.8 cents according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. The national average is up 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.55.

Ohio’s prices Monday were up 54.2 cents more than last year and were up 12.1 cents from last month. The national average has gone up 8.7 cents since last year and is also up 8.7 cents more than last month.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said that if people use gas prices to figure out the time of the year they would probably think it’s spring based on the upward trend in much of the country.

“Absent is the beloved fall at the pump that we’re used to that accompanies the fall weather, but apparently this year is playing a trick on the motorists,” he said in a statement.

DeHaan has observed that the cheapest price this year was in July and the most expensive price was when Hurricane Harvey hit. He believes that we may get closer to that mark as gasoline inventories continue to drift to new multiyear lows.

“It’s been a lousy time for motorists, and I’d expect to see some cut their spending during the holidays as gas prices are up,” he concluded in a statement.

