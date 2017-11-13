Lewis Family McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Meal slated

LIMA — Lewis Family McDonald’s is hosting a Thanksgiving Day Meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

The dinner will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal, with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin pie and more.

There will also be a clothing giveaway organized by Only Believe Ministries in Botkins. Guests will be able to take with them any needed clothing items, including pants, shirts, shoes, coats and hats. Guests will also be able to take home hygiene products, donated by D&D Ingredient Distributors.

Bags of groceries will also be available to guests to take home.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-21.jpg