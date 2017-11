LIMA — The Ohio Theatre is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve Reunion at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Ohio Theatre, 122 W. North St., Lima. Admission is free.

The concert is a tribute to days gone by. Music to start the night will be 80s, then slide into the 90’s, and then into the 2000’s.

The event is for ages 18 and up. You must have ID to enter.

