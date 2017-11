LIMA — Jameson Manor and The FlowerLoft is hosting a Set the Table workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Jameson Manor, 1028 W. Market St., Lima.

The event is limited to only 12 guests. The cost is $100 per person. Register online at www.jamesonmanorlima.com or by calling 419-516-2852.

Guests will create the perfect fresh floral arrangement for their Thanksgiving table, and learn easy napkin folding ideas. Wine, beer and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Bring your own vase.

