LIMA — The Lima Exchange Club will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Milano Cafe, 2383 Elida Road, Lima.

Guest speaker will be Karen Grothouse, CEO of Spherion, Inc.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-18.jpg