LIMA — Cornerstone Church is having its BIG SUNDAY event at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the church, 2000 N. Cole St., Lima.

Bishop Michael Pitts will be attending. Free turkeys will be given to the first 120 people that register that morning between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Children will have fun things to do during the children’s ministry, such as a Slime and Pizza party.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_church-news-2.jpg