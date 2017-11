LIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Finance Committee will meet at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2500 Ada Road, Lima.

Agenda items include review of financial statements for October 2017 and third draft of 2018 budget.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_AllenCountyBoardofDevelopmentalDisabilities.jpg