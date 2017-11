FINDLAY — Bridge Bereavement Services is hosting “Facing the Holidays After a Loss” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, in Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St., Findlay. The presentation is free and open to the public.

The presentation will help the bereaved navigate the holiday season whle enduring the pain of losing a loved one.

For questions contact Niki Sidle, bereavement coordinator at 419-423-5351 or email bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.

