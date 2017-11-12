Fundraiser held for Spencerville Pool

SPENCERVILLE — The cost to run Spencerville’s swimming pool keeps going up. While the village has budgeted funds to keep it open, there are fears about it closing.

“Some of the cuts has been made to the village and so the pool is an extra and we think it’s real important to keep it open for the kids of Spencerville, the whole community, really,” said Ida Kay Keller, pool committee treasurer.

On Sunday, the Spencerville Pool Committee hosted a Play and Shop event at Spencerville High School to raise money for the pool.

“We started this about seven or eight years ago to help supplement the pool fund and so we’ve done different projects like put a slide in, other equipment and we just want to do anything we can to keep the pool open,” she said.

People could play a bingo type game they called Swimo.

“We have Play and Shop and what we do is we have vendors so there’s like Tupperware, Pampered Chef, different vendors and they donate two prizes, so as people win they get to pick a prize from the donated prizes and then the vendors also get to set up a booth and they’re selling their merchandise,” Keller said.

Because of fundraisers like this, there has been enough money to keep the pool open.

“We have another fundraiser, it will be in February. We have a purse bingo so with those two we’ve been able to supplement and keep it open,” she said.

The money raised can help add extras for the pool or to pay for unforeseen repairs.

“They don’t have the money if something breaks down. They may only have a limited amount of funds or again they didn’t have money to buy a slide. We’ve bought different other mats and stuff for around the pool, chairs, umbrellas, things like that. Over the last three or four years we’ve actually spent over $12,000 on projects,” she said.

Keller was appreciative of the community support for the Play and Shop.

“We usually raise around $2,700 to $3,000. That’s pretty good for a Sunday afternoon,” she added.

There’s no definite plans for how the money will be used in 2018.

“We wait to see what the pool manager wants. The pool is getting older so a lot of times it’s just repair work and we would like to have the pool painted and sandblasted so that’s one of our big projects that we’re looking at,” Keller said.

Money raised from event goes for extras

By Sam Shriver, sshriver@limanews.com

Reach Sam Shriver at 5467-242-0409

